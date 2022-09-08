Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 was held from August 12, 2022, and was concluded on August 25, 2022.

By Anushka Vats
Thu, 08 Sep 2022 11:59 AM IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Declared At karresults.nic.in; Here's How To Check
ANI Image used for representation

The Department of Pre-University Education of Karnataka announced the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) result on September 8, 2022. Those candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Supplementary exam 2022 can visit the official website-- - karresults.nic.in. and check their results.

Meanwhile, in order to check their results, candidates will need their registration number and subject combination. You can check the step-by-step process and download your results.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: How To Download?

Step 1: At first, you need to visit the official website of Karnataka PUC-- karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: A homepage will appear on your screen, you now need to click on the result section.

Step 3: A new webpage will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Tap on the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022 link.

Step 5: You will again see a new login page appearing on your screen.

Step 6: You then need to enter your registration number and subject combination.

Step 7: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Download your result and take a printout for future reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 was held from August 12, 2022, and was concluded on August 25, 2022. Notably, the exams were conducted in two sessions, i.e., the morning and the afternoon session. The morning session exams were conducted from 10:15 AM to 1:30 PM, and the afternoon session exams were held from 2:15 PM and 5:30 PM.

It must be noted that the Karnataka PUC Supplementary Exams were held for the students who could not clear their 2nd PUC Exams. In order to qualify Karnataka Class 12 exam, students needed to score at least 35 per cent marks. The results for the Karnataka 2nd PUC main exams were declared on June 18, 2022. A total of 61.88% of students cleared the exam.

Also, the candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website to get all the latest details regarding the important dates.

