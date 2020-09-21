New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) on Monday declared the results for Kanpur University 2020 on the official website of CSJMU. Students who have appeared for the exam can now see their result at kanpuruniversity.org or on the result portal- examination kanpuruniversity.org. Alternatively, students can also easily access their CSJMU Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the result for the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Entrance Examination online.

How to check result:

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of CSJMU i.e, kanpuruniversity.org

Step-2: Click on CSJMU at the top of the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result of University Entrance Examination 2020’, written with red coloured ink.

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the result page

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select application form from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9 Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10 Students can check their ranks and saved it for future use.

The online counseling will be conducted from September 21 for BBA, BCA, D PHARMA, LLM., BPT/BMLT/BMM, MEd, BCOM (HONS), & MBA (FT/FC/BE/TM) courses. The online counseling will be concluded on September 23 onwards. Interested candidates can submit their online choices through the official website of Kanpur University. However, the councelling schedule for LLB, BP Ed, BA (LLB) & MPEd has not declared yet. Candidates who have applied for other subjects have to wait for their departments to finalize the merit list.

Amidst crisis, Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University Board has decided to schedule online counseling for CSJMU shortlisted candidates. It is expected that the classes may be scheduled to be held in October. For more details about the colleges, students can visit the official website of the particular college.

