JSSC Recruitment: Appointments For Over 7,000 Vacant Posts Cancelled After Jharkhand HC Order; Details

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has canceled the recruitment for over 7,000 vacant posts after an order from the Jharkhand High Court. The exams for recruitment to these vacant posts were conducted in the year 2021-22. The commission has released a notice on its official website informing that notifications issued for over 7,000 vacancies have been canceled. Candidates can check the notification at– jssc.nic.in

According to the notification, the appointments have been canceled after the Jharkhand High Court in December had ordered the cancellation of recruitment citing irregularities in the planning policy of the state government. More than 25 lakh candidates applied for these recruitment exams.

Now the commission will release a fresh advertisement on the officail website. However, no information has been given about the notification or exam dates yet. Candidates will have to wait for the release of new notification.

PGT post had the maximum number of 3120 vacant seats among the recruitments that have been canceled. Apart from this, 164 vacancies were for Diploma Level Combined Competitive Examination.