Ranchi | Jagran Education Desk: Upholding the decision of a single bench, a double bench of Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday (February 24) rejected the final result of the 6th civil services examination (CSE) conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). The order will affect 326 candidates who were finally selected in the JPSC-CSE examination.

As per the Court's order, the JPSC will now have to publish fresh revised results for the 6th round of the civil services examinations. This will pose a threat to the jobs of the successful candidates already posted in different locations in Jharkhand.

“The division bench of Jharkhand High Court passed the order on Wednesday, which was kept reserved since October 2021, restoring the decision of single bench in which the merit list published by the JPSC had been quashed asking it to publish a fresh revised merit list strictly in accordance with clause 13 without adding the marks of qualifying paper English and Hindi,” said writ petitioner’s advocate Amritansh Vats.

The petitioners, Shishir Tigga and Dilip Kumar, had challenged the recruitment process of the JPSC-CSE examination. They filed a plea on the ground that the qualifying mark of the qualifying subject (Hindi-English) was also added while preparing the merit list which was technically wrong.

Earlier, a single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Dwivedi had cancelled the entire recruitment on technical grounds. A group of successful candidates, who are currently posted in different locations in Jharkhand, had filed an appeal in the double bench. The court dismissed the appeal filed by them while rejecting the final result of the 6th JPSC-CSE examination.

The final merit list published by JPSC was challenged on technical grounds since it considered aggregated 40 per cent marks of some of the students for publishing the result even though many of them failed in one or more main papers. It was also found that marks of the two qualifying papers -- Hindi and English were also added in the total mark which was technically wrong and not in accordance with JPSC's advertisement.

