JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 Released At jpsc.gov.in; Check Full Schedule Here

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) on Thursday released the exam calendar for the year 2023. Aspirants who are already part of the selection process for major recruitment drive under JPSC can check tentative dates at-- jpsc.gov.in.

The exam calendar released online has details of all the major recruitment examination dates including Assistant Engineer, Assistant Professor, Dentist, Lecturer, and others. The JPSC exam is conducted in 3 stages including prelims, Mains, and Interview process.

JPSC is scheduled to conduct an Interview for the Assistant Professor, Philosophy post on January 17 next year. The interview for the Assistant Professor, Zoology post will be held on January 24 next year. While the Assistant Professor, English will be conducted on February 1 or 2, 2023.

Interview for the post of Dentist will be conducted between February 7 to 9 next year. According to the exam schedule, there are a total of 32 exams that will be conducted next year. The last exam will be of Assistant Professor, Panchpargania which will be held on March 28 and 29, 2023.

JPSC was established to make a commission fully responsible for making recruitment for government posts in the state. The main objective of the commission is to conduct written competitive examinations and also interviews for the selection of candidates for any government posts in the state.

JPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Calendar of Exams/Interviews-2023’

Step 3: Now, candidates will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Candidates can check the PDF of the JPSC Exam Calendar 2023

Note: Download the JPSC Exam Calendar 2023 and go through the dates mentioned on it