Joshimath Crisis: Class 10, 12 Students Allowed To Select Board Exam Centres Of Their Choice

Uttarakhand education minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Tuesday in a meeting decided to allow the affected students appearing for board exams to select the examination centre of their choice according to their convenience. Concerns were raised by the displaced families in Joshimath about the future of their children's academic careers as board exams are scheduled to be conducted from March.

“To make sure that the affected students do not face any problem in appearing for the board exams, it has been decided to provide them option to choose the examination centre in any city as per their convenience. For this, the officials of the district administration and the education department have been asked to prepare a list and provide the details of the affected students to the concerned board officials soon,” Uttarakhand Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said, quoted by the news agency IANS.

Rawat also informed that most of the students in disaster affected areas are studying in schools under the Uttarakhand board and CBSE board. In this regard, the regional officer of the CBSE and the secretary of the Uttarakhand board have been directed to allot examination centres to the affected students as per their convenience.

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE) has already released the date sheets for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. According to the schedule, the Class 10 exam will be conducted from March 17 to April 6, 2023. While the class 12 board exam will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. Students can download the date sheet from the official website ubse.uk.gov.in.