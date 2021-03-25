Josh Education Awards 2021: The event was attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar who congratulated the awardees and thanked Jagran New Media for honouring teachers, educators and teachers.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jagran New Media's educational website, Jagran Josh, on Thursday organised the Josh Education awards 2020 to honour those students, teachers and educators who went beyond the line of duty during the lockdown that was imposed to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection and helped the all crucial education sector.

While addressing the event, Nishank said that the teachers and students fulfiled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motto of "aapdao ko avsar mein badale". He also said that India showed how online education can help the world following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I believe both the teachers and students showed exceptional patience during the coronavirus lockdown. During the lockdown, the focus also shifted towards online education and India showed the world how it can help and benefit the education sector," he said.

Meanwhile, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, who bagged the Editor's Choice Award For Distinguished Service in the field of education, said he was excited to be a part of the event and congratulated the winners.

"I congratulate Jagran New Media for hosting these awards as this motivates both students and teachers who are working relentlessly," he said.

"People who couldn't win today don't get disheartened as life is a struggle and you will succeed one day," he added.

Meanwhile, Jagran New Media Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr Bharat Gupta, who also attended the event virtually, said that the Josh Education Awards 2021 is a platform dedicated to those who brought a change in the society.

He also said that the coronavirus pandemic surprised the world by affecting nearly everything but it is in the "core nature of humans to hope to find a cure, hope to move forward and hope to create a better life and a better tomorrow".

"Josh Education Awards 2021 is a platform dedicated to identify these warriors of change whose effort inspired the way we approach education, the building block of a better society," he said.

"I would like to thank all the jury members who collaborated with us to identify these warriors of change," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma