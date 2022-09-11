JoSAA Counselling 2022 Registration Begins On September 12; Here's How To Apply

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will commence the JoSAA registrations on Monday, September 12. All the eligible candidates, from Monday onwards, would be able to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration from josaa.nic.in.

Candidates must know that applicants who qualified in the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 will be eligible for JoSAA counselling. The authorities conduct JoSAA counselling for the admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.

For JoSAA registrations, applicants will have to enter their personal details, communication information, education qualification and others. The last date to complete the JoSAA 2022 registration is September 21.

Here's How Candidates can Register for JoSAA Counselling 2022:

All the eligible applicants, who qualified in the JEE Advanced and Main have to complete the registration process. To register, candidates will have to log in through JEE registration number and password while JEE Advanced qualified candidates have to use the Advanced registration number.

Step-1: For the first step, candidates need to register themselves in to JoSAA's official portal using their JEE Main/ Advance 2022 roll number and password.

Step-2: Now, candidates will be needed to fill choices of branches and colleges in order of their preference. Once the choices are entered, candidates will be able to arrange them in order of their preference by selecting "Arrange Filled Choices".

Step-3: Once the choice filling is done, now they need to lock their choices and take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

Step-4: Then the candidates will be allotted seats based on their choices, rank entered for programs and colleges, and availability of seats.

Step-5: Now the candidates will have to appear for document verification will be conducted online.

Step-6: At last, candidates will have to report to the allotted institute to deposit the remaining fee and complete other admission-related formalities.

Documents Required for JoSAA 2022 counselling: