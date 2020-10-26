JoSAA counselling round 3 2020: Candidates who have applied for JoSAA 3rd round of counselling can visit josaa.nic.in. to check their results.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce the third seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates who have applied for JoSAA 3rd round of counselling will be able to check their result online at the official website josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their JoSAA seat allotment Results 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the seat allotment result online.

How to check JoSAA 3rd seat allotment result 2020

Step-1: Visit the official website of JoSAA i.e, josaa.nic.in

Step-2: Click on “3rd seat allotment result” floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Result’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Result link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: The students who have qualifed exam can only select or reject the seat.

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The JoSAA seat allotment result will be displayed.

Step-11: Click on 'Accept/Reject' seat.

According to JoSAA, “Announcement of seat allotment results and reporting for 3rd round of JoSAA-2020 will start at 22:00 hrs, October 26, 2020.” Those who qualify in the third round of counseling will be able to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them.

Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees on or before October 28, 5.00 pm. Candidates can also respond to queries if any raised by authorities on or before October 29 till 5 pm.

Posted By: Srishti Goel