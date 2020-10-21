JoSAA counselling round 2 2020: Candidates who have applied for JoSAA 2nd round of counselling can visit josaa.nic.in. to check their results.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is set to announce the second seat allotment result on its official website. Candidates who have applied for JoSAA 2nd round of counselling will be able to check their result online at the official website josaa.nic.in. According to JoSAA, “Announcement of seat allotment results and reporting for 2nd round of JoSAA-2020 will start at 22:00 hrs, October 21, 2020.” Those who qualify in the second round of counseling will be able to select or let go of the college and courses allotted to them.

Those who wish to accept the seat allotted can report online by upload documents and paying fees on or before October 23, 5.00 pm. Candidates can also respond to queries if any raised by authorities from today to October 24.

Steps to check JoSAA 2nd seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads “2nd seat allotment result”

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your JoSAA 2nd allotment result will be displayed on screen

Accept/ reject seat

Due to pandemic-induced constraints, authorities are conducting six rounds of counselling instead of seven rounds. The admission process will begin on November 9. While admission to IITs will be only for those who have cleared JEE Advanced, candidates having passed JEE Main will be eligible for all other courses. Notably, registering for counselling session a prerequisite for any qualified candidate who are looking to join any of the IITs, NITs, IIITs (Triple-I-Ts) and Other-GFTIs (within the purview of JoSAA 2020). The registration process mandates candidates to reconfirm a few basic details, viz. gender, state code of eligibility and nationality, and provide their contact details.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha