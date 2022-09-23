JoSAA 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Declared At josaa.nic.in; Here's How To Check

JoSAA seat allotment result for Round 1 has been released. Students who have registered for the counseling are advised to check and download their results from the official website -- josaa.nic.in.

Students should note that in order to check their results, they would need their application number and password to login into the portal. Since the education body has released the seat allotment results, students can also access the direct link for the results, as it has been activated.

Further, candidates now have the option to accept the seat and they can either choose to Float/Slide if they want to be considered for a seat of higher preference of any institute. Students should note that if in case they fail to do any of the three steps of online reporting for seat acceptance, they will not be considered for the seat allotment and their allocated seat will be canceled.

If you have also applied for the seat allotment process and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JoSAA 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'View Seat Allotment Result Round 1' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open where students have to log in using their application number and password

Step 4: Now, the JoSAA 2022 seat allotment result will appear in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Since the education body has released the results, candidates have three options in their hands, either they can Freeze, Float, and Slide the allotted seats. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.