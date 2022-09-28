JoSAA 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Today; Here's How To Check

THE results for JoSAA Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be declared today (September 28). Students who applied for counselling are advised to keep an eye on the official website. Once the education body will release the results will be released, students can check and download them from the official website -- josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule given by the education body, the results for the e final seat allotment for Round 2 are likely to be released by 5 PM in the evening today (September 27).

Further, once the education body will release the result, the process of fee payment, document verification, and reporting to their respective allotted institutions will begin. Candidates should know that 1st October 2022 has been kept as the deadline to complete their needful. On the last date, candidates can complete the process by 5 PM.

Once all the events will be completed, the education body on October 3, 2022, will release the Round 3 Seat Allocation results.

If you also appeared for counselling and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JoSAA Counselling 2022: How To Check Second Allotment List

Step 1: Go to the official website -- josaa.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'round 2 seat allocation result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their JEE Main/Advanced application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The round 1 allotment result will display on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

Students who want to enroll in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) appeared for the JoSAA counseling. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body for more information.