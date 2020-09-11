JEE Main 2020 Result: On Wednesday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the process for result declaration has begun and the NTA will soon declare the JEE Main 2020 result.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the much-awaited results for Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE Main 2020) on Friday (September 11), reported Dainik Jagran. The result will be declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Apart from the result, the NTA will also release the qualifying cut-off and issue the candidates' ranks for admission in NITs, CFTIs and other private colleges.

On Wednesday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the process for result declaration has begun and the NTA will soon declare the JEE Main 2020 result.

"My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon," Pokhriyal had tweeted on Wednesday.

"My sincere thanks to all State Governments and their officials, @DG_NTA city coordinators, invigilators, and the entire community of examination functionaries for their overwhelming support to make these exams a success," he added.

Here’s how the candidates will be able to check their JEE Main 2020 Result:

Step 1) The candidates would need to visit official NTA website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2) Following this, the candidates would need to click on the link that reads “JEE Mains 2020 results”

Step 3) A new window will open where the candidates would need to enter their credentials and login id

Step 4) You JEE Main 2020 result will appear on the display of your screen

Step 5) Check it and download your JEE Main 2020 result

Step 6) You are also requested to take a printout of your JEE Main 2020 result for future reference

About JEE Main 2020:

The JEE Main 2020 exam was conducted by the NTA this year amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Nearly eight lakh candidates had appeared for the JEE Main 2020 exam amid calls to postponed the exams because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had issued the guidelines for the exams that had to be followed by the NTA for the safety of the candidates and stop the chain of the novel COVID-19 infection. The exam was hosted by the NTA for six consecutive days to ensure social distancing and other safety measures amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma