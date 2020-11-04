JNUEE Result 2020: The National Testing Agency will soon release the result for the Nehru University Entrance Exam 2020 on its official website, here is how to check.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, Delhi will soon release the 'scorecard' for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2020 (JNUEE-2020) for PG, MPhil, PhD and other courses on its official website. Students who have appeared for the JNUEE-2020 can now check their answers at nta.ac.in or jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their JNUEE 2020 result/scorecard on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the 'result/scorecard' for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2020 online.

How to check 'Scorecard'

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of JNUEE 2020 i.e, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step-2: Click on 'result portal' link floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘JNUEE Result 2020 or scorecard, available on the page.

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the 'Result' page.

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: The candidate can only access the result after logging credentials.

Step-7: The user will get the scorecard.

Step-8: Students can download their results and saved it for future use.

The National Testing Agency had conducted the JNU 2020 entrance exam for various courses and subjects from October 5 to October 8, 2020. The entrance examination for UG courses was conducted on 6 October. At the same time, the entrance examination for PG courses was conducted from 5 to 8 October. Students can also access their marked response, question booklet and provisional answer key of their respective question paper. NTA has recently released the final answer key for these exams. Earlier on October 21, the provisional Answer Key was released.

The students will be able to access their scorecard. The students who will qualify for the written examination will get a chance to sit in counselling. The counselling for the various colleges and subjects will start soon. It should be noticed, all the candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their scorecards only using their login credentials.

Posted By: Srishti Goel