JNUEE Ph.D. Results 2022 Released At jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Here’s How To Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the result for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2022 Ph.D. Candidates can check the result at– jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

JNUEE Ph.D. 2022 Exam was conducted from December 7 to 10, 2022. Over 8,856 candidates appeared for the entrance exam and 173 candidates appeared from the PwD Category.

According to the official schedule, NTA has conducted the JNUEE-2022 in eight shifts between December 7 to 10, 2022 for admission to Ph.D. programmes offered by JNU for the academic year 2022-23. The exams were conducted in the computer based test (CBT) mode in 39 cities across India at 43 centers.

Aspirants who have cleared the JNUEE entrance exam will now attend the viva voce round. Earlier, NTA released the provisional answer key on December 18. Candidates were allowed to raise their objections till December 20, 2022. Candidates must check the E-Prospectus and the admission procedure hosted on the official website of JNU for further details of admission.

JNUEE Ph.D. Results 2022: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the JNUEE Ph.D. result download link from the important link section

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Step 4: JNUEE Ph.D. result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can download the result and check their scorecard

Note: Take a printout of the result for the future reference