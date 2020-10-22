JNUEE 2020 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency released the answer key for the Nehru University Entrance Exam 2020 on its official website, here is how to check.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, Delhi on Wednesday released the 'Answer Key' for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2020 (JNUEE-2020) for PG, MPhil and PhD courses on its official website. Students who have appeared for the JNUEE-2020 can now check their answers at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, students can also easily access their JNUEE 2020 answer key on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to check the 'Answer Key' for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam 2020 online.

How to check 'Answer Key':

Step-1: Candidate must have to visit the official website of JNUEE 2020 i.e, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step-2: Click on 'Question Booklet' at the link floating on the homepage

Step-3: Click on ‘Answer Key, available on the page.

Step-4: The candidate will be redirected to the Answer Key page.

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select paper set from the drop-down list

Step-7: The user will get the answer key of their respective set.

Step-8: Students can check their Answer Key and saved it for future use.

The agency had conducted the JNUEE 2020 entrance exam for various courses and subjects from October 5 to October 8, 2020. Students can also access their marked response, question booklet and provisional answer key of their respective question paper.

How to challenge the answer key

Every year, NTA welcomes objections from the side of the applicants regarding JNUEE 2020 'Answer Key'. Candidates who have any kind of objection in relation to the 'Answer Key' issued by the agency can apply on the examination portal, jnuexams.nta.nic.in. The candidate will have to apply the objection with certified evidence. Candidates should note that they also have to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question. However, the agency has also made arrangements to refund this fee, submitted by the candidate, if the objection will found correct by the experts.

