The National Testing Agency released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2020, know how to download it.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency on Monday released the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2020 (JNUEE) admit card on its official website. Aspirants who have filled the application form can now download their admit cards at jnuexams.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also easily access their admit card 2020 on jagranjosh.com. Read on to know how to download the admit card for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination 2020 and other important details related to the exam.

How to download Admit Card

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA JNUEE i.e, jnuexams.nta.nic.in

Step-2: Click on ‘JNUEE Admission’ at the top of the page

Step-3: Click on ‘Admit Card’, written on a page timeline

Step-4: Candidate will be redirected to the Admit Card link

Step-5: Key in the details to sign in.

Step 6: Select the course category from the drop-down list

Step-7: Enter the application number.

Step-8: Key in the password and enter the security pin.

Step-9: Click on the ‘Sign In’ button

Step-10: The NTA JNUEE admit card will be displayed on your screen

Step-11: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

The examination centre and the roll number of the candidates will be available on their JNUEE admit cards only. Also, the board has issued guidelines or health advisory in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is mandatory for all the students to follow this advisory during the exam.

