New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the registration process for the Jawaharlal Nehru Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021), starting July 27. Candidates who are interested can apply for the JNU entrance test can online through the official site of JNUEE on jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till August 27, 2021.up to 5:00 pm. However, the application fee can be paid till 11:50 pm on the same day.

NTA has also announced the examination dates for the entrance test. JNUEE 2021 will be conducted on September 20, September 21, September 22 and September 23. It will be a computer-based test and the duration of the exam will be of 180 minutes. The exam will have Multiple Choice type questions- a pattern which was revised in 2019.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can opt for a maximum of three fields of study of their choice for the same level of Programme for appearing in the Entrance Examination. Your application form (single) should indicate the order of your preference of fields of study for admission.

JNUEE 2021: Complete Schedule

Opening date of registration: July 27, 2021

Closing date of registration: August 27, 2021

Correction window will open: September 1 to September 3, 2021

Admit card download: September 8, 2021

Examination Dates: September 20, 21, 22, 23

How to apply for JNUEE 2021?

1. First visit the official website at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

2. Then click on 'JNUEE - 2021 ONLINE REGISTRATION FORM' option available on the homepage.

3. A new page will open, click on the 'NEW REGISTRATION' option there.

4. Fill the online application form.

5. Finally, pay the examination fee and your registration will be completed.

6. Remember to note down the application number.

