New Delhi | PTI: JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed as Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), officials said on Friday.

Kumar, whose tenure at JNU was marred with controversies, is currently holding the charge as acting VC of the varsity, after his tenure expired last year.

“Jagadesh Kumar has been appointed the new UGC chairman,” a senior official of the Ministry of Education (MoE) confirmed.

The post of the UGC chairman fell vacant on December 7 after Prof D P Singh, who had taken charge in 2018, resigned upon turning 65. The post of the vice-chairman of the higher education regulator is also vacant.

The Ministry is yet to appoint Kumar’s successor at JNU.

Educational qualification of M Jagadesh Kumar

Prof M Jagadesh Kumar obtained his Masters and PhD in Electrical Engineering from, Indian Institute of Technology Madras. He did his post-doctoral research at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

Prof Kumar holds a position in editorial boards of several international journals including Scientific Reports from the publishers of Nature. He is also an Editor of IEEE Journal of the Electron Devices Society and Editor-in-Chief of IETE Technical Review.

The expertise of Prof Kumar and his famous works include in the areas of Nano-electronic Devices, Nanoscale Device modelling and simulation, Innovative Device Design and Power semiconductor devices. He is also known for his three published books, four book chapters and more than 250 publications in these areas.

Currently, Prof Kumar is a Fellow at the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the National Academy of Sciences, India, and The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers, India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha