JNU UG Admissions 2022: Second Merit List Released, Deadline To Block Your Seats Ends Today | Details

THE JAWAHARLAL Nehru University (JNU) has released the second merit list for admissions in its UG courses. Candidates must note that they can block their seats till today, October 28, 2022, and secure admission through the official website-- at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The allotment of seats for candidates who didn't get a spot on the initial merit list has also been confirmed.

This year, JNU is enrolling students via their CUET 2022 scores. JNU has already issued the cut-off scores and has now started the admission process for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The first-year classes will commence on November 21. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university.

As per the revised schedule, the final merit list will be out on November 9. The last date to block seats against the final merit list is November 10. As per the official notice, seats left vacant after blocking will be offered in the third merit list which is scheduled to be out on October 30. The last date to block seats against the third merit list is October 31.

JNU Admission 2022: How To Check Second Merit List

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Now, candidates have to click on the link provided to checklist 2 for your desired course on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates have to fill in their credentials

Step 4: Now, candidates will see JNU's second merit list 2022 displayed on your screen

Step 5: Candidates have to block their seats to secure admission.

Note: Candidates have to provide their CUET UG application number, date of birth, CUET rank card, class 10th and 12th mark sheets, confirmation of allotment, and course fee to block their seats.