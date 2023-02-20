JNU Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 388 Posts At jnu.ac.in; Check Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the application process for Junior Assistant, MTS, Stenographer, and other posts. The last date to apply will be March 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at– jnu.ac.in.

JNU Recruitment drive will be filled up 388 vacant seats for the post of Junior Assistant, MTS, and Other. Candidates must note that applying for Deputy Registrar must not be aged more than 50 years while candidates applying for other posts such as Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, and several other posts must not be more than 40 years.

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, and Public Relation officer must be qualified for a master's degree from a recognized university. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Private Secretary, and Personal Assistant must possess a graduate degree from a recognized university. While aspirants for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must have qualified class 10 exam from a recognized board.

For the Group A exam candidates who belong to UR, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 1500. For SC, ST, and Women categories students will have to pay Rs 1000. While the application fees for Group B and C will be Rs 1000 for UR, EWS, and OBC categories and Rs 600 for SC, ST, and Women categories candidates.

JNU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 2 posts

Assistant Registrar: 3 posts

Public Relation Officer: 1 post

Section Officer: 8 posts

Senior Assistant: 8 posts

Assistant: 3 posts

Junior Assistant: 106 posts

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts

Private Secretary: 1 post

Personal Assistant: 6 posts

Stenographer: 22 posts

Research Officer: 2 posts

Editor Publication: 2 posts

Curator: 1 post

Assistant Librarian: 1 post

Professional Assistant: 1 post

Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts

Cook: 19 posts

Mess Helper: 49 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post

Works Assistant: 16 posts

Engineering Attendant: 22 posts

Lift Operator: 3 posts

Senior System Analyst: 1 post

System Analyst: 2 posts

Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts

Computer Operator: 1 post

Technical Assistant: 1 post

Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post

Junior Operator: 2 posts

Statistical Assistant: 2 posts

Technician A (USIC): 1 post

Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post

Cartographic Assistant: 1 post

Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts

Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts

Staff Nurse: 1 post

Sports Assistant: 1 post

Junior Translator Officer: 1 post