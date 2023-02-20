JNU Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 388 Posts At jnu.ac.in; Check Details

Updated: Mon, 20 Feb 2023 04:55 PM (IST)
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the application process for Junior Assistant, MTS, Stenographer, and other posts. The last date to apply will be March 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at– jnu.ac.in.
JNU Recruitment drive will be filled up 388 vacant seats for the post of Junior Assistant, MTS, and Other. Candidates must note that applying for Deputy Registrar must not be aged more than 50 years while candidates applying for other posts such as Assistant Registrar, Public Relation Officer, and several other posts must not be more than 40 years.
Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, and Public Relation officer must be qualified for a master's degree from a recognized university. Candidates who want to apply for the post of Section Officer, Senior Assistant, Assistant, Junior Assistant, Private Secretary, and Personal Assistant must possess a graduate degree from a recognized university. While aspirants for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) must have qualified class 10 exam from a recognized board.
For the Group A exam candidates who belong to UR, EWS, and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 1500. For SC, ST, and Women categories students will have to pay Rs 1000. While the application fees for Group B and C will be Rs 1000 for UR, EWS, and OBC categories and Rs 600 for SC, ST, and Women categories candidates.
JNU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Deputy Registrar: 2 posts
Assistant Registrar: 3 posts
Public Relation Officer: 1 post
Section Officer: 8 posts
Senior Assistant: 8 posts
Assistant: 3 posts
Junior Assistant: 106 posts
Multi Tasking Staff (MTS): 79 posts
Private Secretary: 1 post
Personal Assistant: 6 posts
Stenographer: 22 posts
Research Officer: 2 posts
Editor Publication: 2 posts
Curator: 1 post
Assistant Librarian: 1 post
Professional Assistant: 1 post
Semi Professional Assistant: 8 posts
Cook: 19 posts
Mess Helper: 49 posts
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 1 post
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 1 post
Works Assistant: 16 posts
Engineering Attendant: 22 posts
Lift Operator: 3 posts
Senior System Analyst: 1 post
System Analyst: 2 posts
Senior Technical Assistant: 2 posts
Computer Operator: 1 post
Technical Assistant: 1 post
Junior Technician (CLAR): 1 post
Junior Operator: 2 posts
Statistical Assistant: 2 posts
Technician A (USIC): 1 post
Assistant Manager (Guest House): 1 post
Cartographic Assistant: 1 post
Laboratory Assistant: 3 posts
Laboratory Attendant: 2 posts
Staff Nurse: 1 post
Sports Assistant: 1 post
Junior Translator Officer: 1 post