JNU PG Admission 2022: JNU Releases List 3 For COP, UG, Integrated PG Admission; Check Here For Details

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the 3rd Merit list and Supernumerary list for UG, COP and Integrated Postgraduate programme admission in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the CUET UG 2022 examination are eligible for the JNU 2022 counseling procedure can go to the official website-- jnuee.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the Physical verification of admission and registration of shortlisted candidates will conduct from 1 to 4th November, 2022. The Final list for JNU admission 2022 will be declared on the official website by November 9, 2022. All three lists have been issued separately on the portal students can check them.

As per the revised schedule, the final merit list will be out on November 9 and the last date to block seats against the final merit list is November 10, 2022.

This year, JNU is enrolling students via their CUET 2022 scores. JNU has already issued the cut-off scores and has now started the admission process for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The first-year classes will commence on November 21. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university.

JNU PG Admission 2022: Here's How To Check List For COP, UG, Integrated PG Admission

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Now, click on the admission portal and then click on the link 'Result of List 3'.

Step 3: Candidates have to fill in the application number and password then click submit

Step 4: Now, the merit list will display on the screen

Note: Download and print out the merit list of round 3 for future use.