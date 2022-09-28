JNU Admissions For UG Courses Through CUET 2022 Begins; Here's How To Apply

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 01:53 PM IST
The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG have been released by the National Testing Agency. Now, with that, the admission process for one of the most prestigious central universities 'Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)' has finally begun. The online application process for admission to undergraduate programmes at JNU has kick-started, and candidates can apply for BA (Honours) programmes on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in
According to the information given e-prospectus for the academic year 2022-23, a JNU statement reads, “The entrance test for BA (Hons) is a common test for all languages. Candidates seeking admission to BA (Hons) in JNU should have appeared for CUET UG 2022. They are required to opt for Section 1A - English Test (Code 101) and Section 3 - General Test (501) for admission to JNU. Candidates who have not appeared in both the Sections, -- Section 1A (English Test) and Section 3 (General Test), will not be considered for admission to JNU.”
Students can get enrolled in courses such as :
BA (Honours) Persian
BA (Honours) Pashto
BA (Honours) Arabic
BA (Honours) Japanese
BA (Honours) Korean
BA (Honours) Chinese
BA (Honours) French
BA (Honours) German
BA (Honours) Russian
BA (Honours) Spanish
BSc- MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology
COP Mongolian
COP Bhasha Indonesia
COP Urdu
COP Pashto
COP Uzbek
COP Hebrew
COP Pali
COP Sanskrit Computational Linguistics
COP Yoga Philosophy
COP Vedic Culture
COP Sanskrit
If you are also interested in applying for the courses, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.
JNU Admission UG Application Steps
Step 1: Go to the official website -- nuee.jnu.ac.in
Step 2: Fill in all the details as asked
Step 3: On the homepage, students need to fill in the online application with details including qualifications and others.
Step 4: Now, students need to upload all the necessary documents as asked. However, students should note that the image should be in jpg/jpeg format, and the size of the picture must be between 10 kb to 200 kb.
Step 5: Now, pay the fees and submit the form.
NOTE: Save and download the form for future use.