JNU Admissions For UG Courses Through CUET 2022 Begins; Here's How To Apply

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG have been released by the National Testing Agency. Now, with that, the admission process for one of the most prestigious central universities 'Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)' has finally begun. The online application process for admission to undergraduate programmes at JNU has kick-started, and candidates can apply for BA (Honours) programmes on the official website -- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

According to the information given e-prospectus for the academic year 2022-23, a JNU statement reads, “The entrance test for BA (Hons) is a common test for all languages. Candidates seeking admission to BA (Hons) in JNU should have appeared for CUET UG 2022. They are required to opt for Section 1A - English Test (Code 101) and Section 3 - General Test (501) for admission to JNU. Candidates who have not appeared in both the Sections, -- Section 1A (English Test) and Section 3 (General Test), will not be considered for admission to JNU.”

Students can get enrolled in courses such as :

BA (Honours) Persian

BA (Honours) Pashto

BA (Honours) Arabic

BA (Honours) Japanese

BA (Honours) Korean

BA (Honours) Chinese

BA (Honours) French

BA (Honours) German

BA (Honours) Russian

BA (Honours) Spanish

BSc- MSc Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology

COP Mongolian

COP Bhasha Indonesia

COP Urdu

COP Pashto

COP Uzbek

COP Hebrew

COP Pali

COP Sanskrit Computational Linguistics

COP Yoga Philosophy

COP Vedic Culture

COP Sanskrit

If you are also interested in applying for the courses, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JNU Admission UG Application Steps

Step 1: Go to the official website -- nuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Fill in all the details as asked

Step 3: On the homepage, students need to fill in the online application with details including qualifications and others.

Step 4: Now, students need to upload all the necessary documents as asked. However, students should note that the image should be in jpg/jpeg format, and the size of the picture must be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

Step 5: Now, pay the fees and submit the form.

NOTE: Save and download the form for future use.