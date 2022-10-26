JNU Admissions 2022-23: Jawaharlal University To Release Second Merit List For UG Admissions Today

The Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU will be releasing the second merit list for undergraduate (UG) programmes on Wednesday, October 26. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check the JNU round 2 seat allotment list on its official website at jnu.ac.in. The candidates can block their seats till October 28.

After the choice filling and locking procedure is finished, JNU will conduct the physical verification of admission/registration till November 4. JNU will release the third merit list on October 30, candidates can block the seats till October 31.

Meanwhile, the university issued the first merit list on October 20 and allowed candidates to block their seats up to October 23. As per the official notice, seats left vacant after blocking will be offered in the third merit list which is scheduled to be out on October 30. The last date to block seats against the third merit list is October 31.

JNU UG Second Merit List: Steps To Check At jnu.ac.in

Visit the JNU official website- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Click on JNU UG 2022 second merit list link

Select the course-wise merit list link and enter log-in credentials

Use the application number and password

JNU UG's second merit list will be displayed on the screen

Download the UG merit list and take a print out for further reference.

This year, JNU is enrolling students via their CUET 2022 scores. JNU has already issued the cut-off scores, the admission process is being conducted for undergraduate (UG) programmes. The first-year classes will commence on November 21.

The Classes as per the revised admission schedule are slated to start on November 21. As per the revised schedule, the final merit list will be out on November 9. The last date to block seats against the final merit list is November 10. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available at the university.