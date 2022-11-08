JNU Admissions 2022: Second Merit List For PG Courses To Release Today; Here's How To Check

THE JAWAHARLAL Nehru University (JNU) will be releasing the second merit list for postgraduate programmes today (November 8). The JNU Second Merit List 2022 will be released on the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. As per the announcement by the University, the candidates will have time till November 10 to complete their admission process and block their seats. The candidates will also have to pay their admission fees till November 10.

JNU's third merit list will be released on November 13 and candidates will have time till November 15 to block their seats, as per the schedule released by the University. JNU is expected to start the academic year for all postgraduate programmes on November 28, 2022. The first merit list was released on November 4 and the last day to block the allotted seats was November 5.

This year, JNU is enrolling students via their CUET 2022 scores. There are 342 undergraduate seats and 1025 postgraduate seats available for admission to Jawaharlal University. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET PG 2022 exam from September 1 to 12, 2022.

JNU Second Merit List 2022: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link for the second merit list

Step 3: Now, enter the required credentials

Step 4: Click on submit and then the second merit list will display on the screen

Note: Download and print out the merit list for further use