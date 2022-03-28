News Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the answer key for the JKSSB Sub Inspector (SI) Exam 2021. The answer key has been released on the official website of the board. Candidates, who had appeared for the exams, can check the answer key to make an estimate of their final score. For that, you need to download the JKSSB SI 2021 Answer Key from the website at - jkssb.nic.in. However, it must be noted that JKSSB has only released the tentative answer key right now. The final scores will be released after, the board resolves objections raised by candidates.

Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from March 28, 2022, till March 31, 2022. They need to submit the objections on the portal available at the JKSSB official website.

“The candidates can submit their objections/representations in respect of any question/answer (if any) and upload the same, along-with documentary evidence/ reference through the online link available on the website of the Board from 28th of March 2022 to 31st of March 2022. Objections /representations through any other means and after the due date shall not be entertained,” JKSSB notification read.

How to download JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021: Step-by-step guide

Step 1- First you have to visit the official website of JKSSB at - jkssb.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on the link that reads ‘Notice regarding Tentative Answer Key & seeking of representations (if any) for the OMR Based Objective Type Written Examination for the posts of Sub-Inspector (Police), (Home Department), UT Cadre, Under Item No 668, Advertisement Notice No 06 of 2021, held on 27th of March 2022.’

Step 3- After you click on the aforementioned link, the answer key will be displayed on your screen.

Step 4- You can also click on the direct link here to download the JKSSB SI Answer Key 2021

Posted By: Sugandha Jha