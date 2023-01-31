JKSSB CBT Admit Card 2023 Released At jkssb.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board on Tuesday released the admit card for the JKSSB Computer-Based Written Test (CBT). The exam will be conducted from February 6 to 8. Candidates can download the admit card at– jkssb.nic.in.

“City Intimation / Level-1 Admit Cards for the candidates, whose examination(s) is/are scheduled on 06th February, 07th February and 8 th February, 2023 shall be hosted on JKSSB’s official website (www.jkssb.nic.in) w.e.f. 30th January, 2023 (04:00 PM) to 02nd February, 2023, 31st January, 2023 to 03rd February, 2023 and 01st February, 2023 to 04th February 2023 respectively. This Admit Card is issued only to inform the candidates about the Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate,” reads the official notification.

Candidates must note that the final admit card, which will show the name and address of the exam center, will be made available three days earlier than the exam dates and can be downloaded at that time from the JKSSB's official website.

JKSSB has also created a Mock Test link for the Computer Based Written Test (CBT) for the candidates' convenience. It is accessible via the admit card download link on the JKSSB official website for candidates to familiarise themselves with the examination interface.

JKSSB CBT admit card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– atjkssb.nic.in.

Step 2: click on the link to download E-Admit Card on the homepage

Step 3: Now candidates will have to click on the link/button ‘login’

Step 4: Candidates have to select the respective posts

Step 5: Now enter the required login details

Step 7: Post logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Note: Download the admit card and print it out for future reference