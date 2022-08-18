JKPSC KAS Prelims 2022 Results Declared on jkpsc.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Wednesday declared the JKPSC KAS Prelims result of the J& K Combined Competitive (Prelims) Examination 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exams can now check their results on the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The list of provisionally selected candidates, who have been declared qualified has been released on the official website as well. This year, a total of 4932 candidates have been recommended for the main examination and the result of 1 candidate stands withheld in the merit list.

Aspirants who have qualified in the JKPSC KAS Prelims Result 2022 may please note that the KAS Pre Answer Key 2022 had already been released by the Commission. As per the result PDF, this Mains exam will tentatively be held on November 21, 2022. However, in case of any changes in the exam schedule.

Meanwhile, this JKPSC KAS Pre result has been declared for the Combined Competitive Preliminary exam held on July 31, 2022.

Here's how you can check the JKPSC KAS Results 2022:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

Click on “J and K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 - Declaration of result thereof.”

The JKPSC Prelims result will automatically download to your system.

Check the result by searching roll number

Your JKPSC KAS Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must also note that this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service. For more information and latest updates, candidates are advised to either check the official website of JKPSC or check here.