New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued new dates for the Combined Competitive (CC) Mains Examination 2022. The JKPSC CCE Main 2022 exams are now scheduled to be held in April. The commission has also released the admit card for the examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JKPSC at- jkpsc.nic.in.

It should be noted that the date for JKPSC CCE Main examination was postponed on March 10, 2022. The commission has updated the new dates on its official website. As per the update, JKPSC CCE Mains Exam 2022 will be held from April 8 to 17, 2022. Below is the complete schedule of the examination for your reference.

JKPSC CCE Mains Exam Date 2022

Date: Paper

April 8, 2022 Qualifying Paper (English)

April 9, 2022 Paper 1 - Essay

April 11, 2022 Paper 2 - General Studies I

April 12, 2022 Paper 3 - General Studies II

April 13, 2022 Paper 4 - General Studies III

April 15, 2022 Paper 5 - General Studies IV

April 16, 2022 Paper 6 - Optional Paper I

April 17, 2022 Paper 7 - Optional Paper II

NOTE: The JKPSC CCE Main examination will be three hours long. It will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. Earlier the papers were supposed to be conducted in two sessions – morning and afternoon. However, as per the new update, the number of sessions have been reduced and made one.

Here's how to download JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 Admit Card

Step 1- First you need to visit the official website of JKPSC at –jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on ‘What’s New’ option available on the homepage.

Step 3- After that click on ‘Admit Cards for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination,2021’

Step 4- Then you will be asked to enter your JKPSC CCE Mains Roll Number

Step 5- After you enter roll number, you will be able to view your JKPSC CCE Mains 2022 admit card

Step 6- Download the admit card and take a printout

Posted By: Sugandha Jha