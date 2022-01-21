New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education is expected to declare JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021-22 for Kashmir Division of all streams (Science, Commerce and Arts) soon. As per the local media reports, the tentative date of announcement is 15 days from now. The result will be available on the official website of JK Board-- jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division exams were held from November to December 2021. Initially, the exams were scheduled to conclude on November 21, 2021. However, due to administrative reasons, the officials postponed the last paper, Physical Education, and held it in December. As per a local media report, the process of evaluating and compiling results is in its last stage, and Class 12 students can expect their results by the end of January or the first week of February.

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2021-22: How to Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE--jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division Result link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as roll number etc.

Step 4: Class 12 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

For JKBOSE Class 12 Kashmir Division, 80,000 students appeared for the exam. It was conducted in offline mode, strictly following COVID-19 protocols for the safety of students and teachers. Also, the board asked the students to get a consent form from their parents, allowing them to appear for the exams.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official websites of JKBOSE and Jagran English for the latest updates on JKBOSE Class 12 Result of the Kashmir Division.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv