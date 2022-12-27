JKBOSE Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Registrations End Today; Here's How To Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Tuesday is scheduled to close the registration window for Classes 10, 11 and 12 for JKBOSE Board Exam. Students can fill out the form for the board exam at– jkbose.nic.in.

The students can however apply by paying the late fees. Rs 700 will be charged if the aspirant applies for class 10, 11, and 12 exams by January 6 while Rs 1,800 will be charged if the aspirants apply by January 16, which will be the last for application.



According to the new scheme, the Class 10 theory paper will consist of 80 marks, and 20% of the marks will be carried from the internal assessment. Students are required to appear for all five compulsory subjects including Urdu or Hindi, English, Mathematics, Social Science, and Science. Students can also opt for one additional subject or language. However, students are not allowed to repeat any language while opting for an additional subject.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Check Important Dates

-Submission of examination forms without late fee– December 27, 2022

-Submission of examination forms with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for 1st count of 10 days: January 06, 2023

-Submission of examination forms for classes with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days: January 16, 2023

-Submission of Renewal Registration Return for Classes 11th and 12th: January 16, 2023

JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the examination form link or renewal submission

Step 3: Now, click on the student’s login link and register

Step 4: Candidates have to submit the form, download and take a printout for future reference