New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2021, today, October 26, 2021. The board has released the date sheet for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions for all the streams--Science, Arts and Commerce.
As per the JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet, the examinations will start from November 9, 2021, and conclude on November 21, 2021. Students can check the official website of JKBOSE--jkbose.nic.in for more details. Also, you can check the complete class 12 date sheet below:
JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Science Stream
|Date of Exam
|Name of Subjects
|November 9, 2021
|General English
|November 13, 2021
|IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications
|November 16, 2021
|Physics
|November 18, 2021
|
Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry
|November 21, 2021
|Chemistry
JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Arts Stream
|Date of Exam
|Name of Subjects
|November 9, 2021
|General English
|November 13, 2021
|IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications
|November 16, 2021
|
Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration
|November 18, 2021
|Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Punjabi
|November 21, 2021
|Arabic/Persian/Economics
JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Commerce Stream
|Date of Exam
|Name of Subjects
|November 9, 2021
|General English
|November 13, 2021
|IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications
|November 16, 2021
|
Business Mathematics, Public Administration
|November 18, 2021
|Business Studies
|November 21, 2021
|Entrepreneurship Economics
This year, a total of 83,000 students have registered for class 12 boards in Kashmir division alone. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, students who want to appear for class 12 board exams are required parents' consent letter, without it, they won't be allowed to sit for the exam.
JKBOSE Class 12 External Practical Exam 2021
As per the official notice, this year, external practical exams will be held by the affiliated institutes.
JKBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021
As per the official notice, the state board will issue admit card at least one week before the commencement of Board Exams 2021.
Students are advised to keep checking this space for the latest updates on JKBOSE Board Exam 2021-22.
