New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 12th Date Sheet 2021, today, October 26, 2021. The board has released the date sheet for Jammu (winter zone) and Kashmir divisions for all the streams--Science, Arts and Commerce.

As per the JKBOSE Class 12 date sheet, the examinations will start from November 9, 2021, and conclude on November 21, 2021. Students can check the official website of JKBOSE--jkbose.nic.in for more details. Also, you can check the complete class 12 date sheet below:

JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Science Stream

Date of Exam Name of Subjects November 9, 2021 General English November 13, 2021 IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications November 16, 2021 Physics November 18, 2021 Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology, Bio-Chemistry November 21, 2021 Chemistry

JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Arts Stream

Date of Exam Name of Subjects November 9, 2021 General English November 13, 2021 IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications November 16, 2021 Home Science (Elective), History, Public Administration November 18, 2021 Urdu/Hindi/Kashmiri/Punjabi November 21, 2021 Arabic/Persian/Economics

JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2021: Commerce Stream

Date of Exam Name of Subjects November 9, 2021 General English November 13, 2021 IT and ITs/Security Retail/Healthcare/Tourism/Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/Beauty and Wellness/Telecommunications November 16, 2021 Business Mathematics, Public Administration November 18, 2021 Business Studies November 21, 2021 Entrepreneurship Economics

This year, a total of 83,000 students have registered for class 12 boards in Kashmir division alone. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, students who want to appear for class 12 board exams are required parents' consent letter, without it, they won't be allowed to sit for the exam.

JKBOSE Class 12 External Practical Exam 2021

As per the official notice, this year, external practical exams will be held by the affiliated institutes.

JKBOSE Class 12 Admit Card 2021

As per the official notice, the state board will issue admit card at least one week before the commencement of Board Exams 2021.

Students are advised to keep checking this space for the latest updates on JKBOSE Board Exam 2021-22.

