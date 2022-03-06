New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education or JKBOSE is likely to release class 11th Result 2021 for the Jammu Division soon. According to media reports, JKBOSE class 11th Result 2021 for the Jammu Division can be expected in the first week of March. This means the results can be declared any day, at any moment. Once the JKBOSE results for class 11th are released, students will be able to check their scorecard on the official website of the Board – jkbose.nic.in.

It must be noted that this expected date for the release of JKBOSE class 11th Results 2021 for the Jammu Division is purely based on local media reports, as quoted by Times Now. The board has not given any official confirmation over this. However, the results are anyway expected soon since the next cycle of exams has to begin. It must also be noted that JKBOSE has already released the class 10th and 12th results for Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil, and Leh Divisions. Therefore, class 11th results for Jammu Division could also be released at any moment. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of the board for the latest updates or visit our website.

Here's how to check JKBOSE class 11th Result 2021

Step 1: First students have to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then go to the Results tab from the Homepage and there click on the option which reads ' Class 11th Result for Jammu Division'.

Step 3: Once you have clicked on it, enter your Roll Number where asked to login the portal

Step 4: After this, your JKBOSE class 11th Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: You will be able to download the results.

Step 6: Take a print out of the downloaded copy for future reference.

