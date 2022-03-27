New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The long-awaited, Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) class 11th results have been declared now. The result has been released on the Board's official website at- jkbose.nic.in. These scores are for the Kashmir Division. Students who appeared for the exams can check their scores on the given website. Following is a list of the top 10 toppers in the JKBOSE Class 11- Kashmir Division exams. If you haven't checked the results yet, we have also mentioned steps to check the results roll number-wise online. However, students must note that they would need their roll numbers and other details to check the JKBOSE 11th result 2022. The direct link to check the results is also given below.

However, it must be noted that the Board has released the results roll number-wise. After some time, candidates will be able to check the results name-wise. Below is a list of toppers with their names and marks obtained out of the total 500 marks.

JKBOSE Class 11th Topper List 2021: Top 10 scorers in Kashmir Divison

1. Muntahaa = 498 Marks

2. Rumman Jan = 498 Marks

3. Zafira Javeed = 498 Marks

4. Sabahat = 498 Marks

5. Arbeena Riyaz = 498 Marks

6. Haifa Sajad = 498 Marks

7. Aariya Altaf. = 497 Marks

8. Rakia Showkat. = 497 Marks

9. Rizwan Nazir. = 496 Marks

10. Preetika Kour. = 496 Marks .

How to check JKBOSE Class 11th result 2021?

Step 1- First, visit the official website of the board at- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2- Then click on the results section available on the home page

Step 3- There you have to select the Kashmir Division Option.

Step 4- Then you will be able to see a link that reads “View Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Kashmir.”

Step 5- Click on the link and enter your roll number and submit to view your result.

Step 6- Click here for direct link

Posted By: Sugandha Jha