New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 11th results for two divisions this time. The board has released class 11 results for Jammu Division (Winter Zone) and Leh division. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check the results. -- jkbose.nic.in.

The education board has declared the class 11 results at a time when the board exams for classes 10 and 12 are underway. A few days back, the board has also announced the BOSE Class 11 Kashmir division results for all the candidates. Students must note that the correct way to check the JKBOSE results is via the official website.

If you have also appeared for the exam and want to check the results, then here's how you can check your JKBOSE class 11 results by following the step-wise guide.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2021-22: How to check

Step 1: First, students need to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Board - jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find a link on the homepage of the website that reads 'click on results'-- click on either Jammu or Kashmir sections

Step 3: New window for jkbose.nic.in/results would open

Step 4: Now, the student either has to click view Result of Higher Secondary Part I (11th Class), Session Annual Regular-2021, Jammu (Winter Zone), or Leh Division results

Step 5: Now, the student needs to enter their roll number and submit to view your result

Step 6: The JKBOSE 11th Results will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references.

In order to get more information on JKBOSE 11th Results, exams, and so on, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. It should be noted that students can also obtain their mark sheets from their schools.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen