New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the 2020 result of class 11 for Leh Region on Friday. The board has released the results on the official website of the board--jkbose.ac.in. So Leh region students who appeared for the exams in 2020 can visit the official website and download the results.

How to che\ck JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2020?

1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE--jkbose.ac.in.

2. Now, click on 'Result of Higher Secondary Part One'

3. Now, you will be directed to a new window

4. Fill in your credentials in the given area, such as your roll number and centre number, etc

5. Click 'Submit'

6. Now, your result will be displayed on the screen, download and take out the print for future reference.

Earlier, this month, the Jammu-Kashmir board released the class 11 results for Jammu Division on their official website.

Meanwhile, the JKBOSE has cancelled Class 10 board exams. Their promotion to the next class will be based on the internal assessment and pre-board exams. While for class 12, their remaining papers have been postponed. Even schools, colleges, coaching tuition centres have been closed till April 30. These decisions were taken owing to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Earlier to this, the board had postponed class 11 exams for the same reason.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor said, “In view of rising cases of COVID-19, Class 10 ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to Class 11 will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in the present exam and internal assessment.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv