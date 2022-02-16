New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE 10th result 2021-22 for Kash have been declared today, February 16th. Students can check their JKBOSE 10th results on the official board website that is jkbose.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the results are available on third-party websites too.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results by filling in name, roll number etc. Students must note that the results for Kashmir Division are available in the form of a scorecard and will contain the candidates’ personal details, roll number, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status. The original mark sheets of JKBOSE will be available in the respective schools.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams for Kashmir Division were conducted from November 9 to 27, 2021 in offline mode.

Check the step-by-step process to check JKBOSE 10th results 2021-22 here:

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JKBOSE 10th Result 2021.

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number to access your marks.

Your Kashmir Division class 10 results will be displayed on your screen.

Download the JKBOSE 10th results for Kashmir Division and take a printout.

Class 10th results for JKBOSE Kashmir Division were slated to release much earlier but got postponed as the Board needed more time to prepare the results for the same.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE Class 12th Results for the Kashmir Division were declared on February 8 with girls topping in all four streams, i.e. science, commerce, arts, and home science. Out of the total 72,000 students that appeared for the exams, 75 percent of students cleared the board exam.

Posted By: Ashita Singh