Srinagar | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) will not release the much-awaited result of the Kashmir Division class 10 exam on Monday (February 14), reported careers360.com. Rather, the JKBOSE will declare the result by Wednesday (February 16).

"The board is at the last leg of preparing the class 10 result, it will take two to three more days to announce the result," said JKBOSE Director (Academics) Dr. Farooq Ahmad Peer.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams for Kashmir Division were conducted from November 9 to 27, 2021 in offline mode. Students will be able to check their marks on the official website of JKBOSE (jkbose.nic.in) once the results are announced.

Here's a step-by-step guide for students to check their results.

1. Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in.

2. On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'JKBOSE 10th Result 2021.'

3. Enter your login credentials like Roll Number to access your marks.

4. Your Kashmir Division class 10 results will be displayed on your screen.

5. Download and take a printout

Earlier on Saturday (February 12), the JKBOSE had cautioned the students and their parents over receiving fake messages from unknown people on the Class 10 result. Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, Joint Secretary in JKBOSE, in an advisory said that parents of some of the candidates are receiving fake messages from some people regarding class 10 results.

"It has come to our notice that students and parents of class 10th annual, regular, 2021, Kashmir Division, particularly from Anantnag area, have received phone calls from different numbers whereby the calling persons are informing them that their wards are failing in such and such subject," read the advisory.

Meanwhile, JKBOSE Class 12th Results for the Kashmir Division were declared on February 8 with girls topping in all four streams, i.e. science, commerce, arts, and home science. Out of the total 72,000 students that appeared for the exams, 75 per cent of students cleared the board exam.

