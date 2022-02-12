Srinagar | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release Class 10th Result 2021 for Kashmir Division, today, on February 12 as per local media reports. Students can check their class 10th results 2021 on the official website of the board – jkbose.nic.in.

Local media reports had informed that the tentative date for the JKBOSE class 10th results is for February 12. The tentative dates for JKBOSE results of classes 12 and 10 were released together by the reports. According to them, the class 12th result has already been announced in time.

Students would require their roll number to check their results if it is released today as per the local media reports. Here's a step-by-step process on how to check the results.

JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: First you need to visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads, 'JKBOSE 10th Result 2021.' available on the Homepage. The direct link will be activated later.

Step 3: Then enter your login credentials such as Roll Number to view the scorecard.



Step 4: Once, you fill in the asked details, your Kashmir Division class 10 results will be displayed on your screen.



Step 5: Download the result and take a print of the copy for future references.

It should be noted that there is no official confirmation on the definite time and date for the declaration of JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021. Some media reports also suggest that the result could be expected by February 14, 2022. However, students are advised to keep a tab on our news portal for the latest updates or visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha