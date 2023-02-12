JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Released At jkbose.nic.in; Check Detailed Schedule

JAMMU and Kashmir Board of State Education, JKBOSE has released the date sheets for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 in soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Now, all the students can check the exam datasheet on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. According to the issued date sheet, JKBOSE class 10 exam will start on March 9 with the Vocational subjects paper and will end on April 5 with the Social Science paper.

Meanwhile, the class 12 exam will begin on March 8 with Geology, Bio-Technology, Microbiology or Chemistry paper (Science), Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi or Bhoti Paper (Arts) and Business Studies (Commerce) paper.

The Class 12 exam will end on April 2 with a Geography paper (Science) and Geography, Psychology, Music, Philosophy or Education paper (Arts).

Along with Class 10 and 12, Jammu and Kashmir Board has also announced the schedule for class 11 examinations. As per the schedule, the 11 exam will start on March 6 and end on April 19. The exam will be conducted for all streams – Science, Arts, Home Science, and Commerce.

Here's How students can check JKBOSE Class 10, 12, 11 DATE SHEET 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the date sheet link

Step 3: A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the date sheet and take the print for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Board has issued important instructions for students to follow during the JKBOSE board exams 2023. All the students who will appear for the exams are advised to adhere to the instructions strictly given on the back side of the admit cards and bring the same on all days of examination for verification.

All the examinees are advised not to bring any kind of material including electronic gadgets like mobile phones, headphones etc which can help them to indulge in unfair means in any way in the Examination.