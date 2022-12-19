JKBOSE Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Form Last Date Extended Till December 27 At jkbose.nic.in

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education on Monday extended the exam form filling date for classes 10, 11 and 12. The JKBOSE board exam date has been extended to December 27, 2022. Students appearing for the board exams can apply at— jkbose.nic.in

According to the official notice, the submission of application forms for classes 10, 11, and 12 for the Jammu and Kashmir region without late fees has been extended till December 27, 2022. The exam form submission with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for 1st count of 10 days is January 6 next year. The last date for submission of examination of forms with a late fee of Rs 1800 is January 16 next year.

Candidates must note that those who submit by December 27 will not be charged with late fee.

JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Check Important Dates

- Submission of examination forms without late fee– December 27, 2022

-Submission of examination forms with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for 1st count of 10 days: January 06, 2023

-Submission of examination forms for classes with a late fee of Rs 700 in addition to the normal fee for 2nd count of 10 days: January 16, 2023



-Submission of Renewal Registration Return for Classes 11th and 12th: January 16, 2023



JKBOSE 2023 Board Exam: Here’s How To Apply



Step 1: Go to the official website– jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the examination form link or renewal submission

Step 3: Now, click on the student’s login link and register

Step 4: Candidates have to submit the form, download and take a printout for future reference