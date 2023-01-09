JKBOSE Board Exams 2023: Class 10, 11, 12 Exam Tentative Date Sheet Released On jkbose.nic.in; Here's How To Download

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the tentative schedule for annual regular exams for classes 10, 11 and 12. According to the tentative schedule released by JKBOSE, in soft zone areas, the exams will commence in March and in the hard zone the exams for classes 10, 11, and 12 will start in April. Students can check their schedule at the official website — jkbose.nic.in.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the tentative dates for the conduct of Secondary School Examination(Class 10th), Higher Secondary Part 1st(Class 11th) and Higher Secondary Part-II(Class 12th)examination, Annual (Regular) 2023, has been fixed as under,” read the notification from DOA, JKBOSE.

According to the notice, board exams for Class 10 students will be tentatively scheduled in Kashmir’s soft zones, starting on March 9. For Classes 11 and 12, the exams are likely to start on March 6 and March 4 respectively. The board exam in hard zone areas would begin on April 8, one month after the soft zone areas in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in hard zone areas, the exams will commence on March 11 for class 10, March 10 for class 11 and March 8 for class 12.

How to download JKBOSE CLASS 10, 11, AND 12 Tentative Date Sheet

Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)- jkbose.nic.in.

Navigate to the section for the Jammu Division on the homepage.

Select the link that says, “Notification regarding tentative dates for the conduct of Annual Regular,2023 Examinations for Classes 10th/11th/12th.”

Then, the JKBOSE 2023 exam will show up on the screen.

Take a printout of the schedule after downloading it for future reference.

Students should also note that Jammu and Kashmir board will soon release the detailed subject-wise board examination dates sheet, according to the official notification posted on the official website. Students are recommended to keep a close watch on the JKBOSE website for updates on the final, zone-specific date sheet for 2023.