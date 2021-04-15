As per the state government, the class 10 students will be promoted to the next grade based on their internal assessments. Read on to know the details below.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: After Maharashtra, Rajasthan, MP and other states, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to cancel the ongoing exams for class 10. The students will be promoted to the next class based on their internal assessments. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the board has decided to postpone the exams for class 12.

The official statement of J&K government says, "In view of rising #COVID19 cases, ongoing Class 10 exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and students would be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments. Ongoing Class 12 exams have been postponed."

In view of rising #COVID19 cases, ongoing Class 10 exams for remaining subjects have been cancelled and students would be promoted to Class 11 based on internal assessments. Ongoing Class 12 exams have been postponed: Office of LG of Jammu and Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2021

The decision was taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 cases in the union territory.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal