L-G’s office said: "In view of the safety and well-being of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII are cancelled."

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Considering the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the state government has decided to cancel the class 11 and 12 board exams. Yes, the announcement was made on June 9, Wednesday where a statement from J&K L-G's office was released.

In the statement the L-G’s office said: "In view of the safety and well-being of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled."

In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled: Office of LG of J&K — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

Meanwhile, in another tweet, the L-G said, "The detailed procedure for publishing results along with a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly." According to the prior schedule, the Jammu and Kashmir board was set to conduct the class 12th board exams from April 29. Meanwhile, on the other hand the JKBOSE class 10th exams were set to end by April 24 but, at that time class 10th exams were cancelled and class 12th exams were postponed. In April 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir board had cancelled the class 10th exams due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. However, the Jammu Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had started the senior secondary exams on April 3 but later announced that the exams for class 10 have been cancelled. Also Read UPSC NDA II 2021: Registration process begins at upsc.gov.in; here's how..

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal