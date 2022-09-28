JKBOSE Annual Regular Exams To Be Conducted In March 2023 For All Divisions; Check Details Here

THE Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has released the official dates for the next year’s board examination. The education board also emphasised the intent for all the students to follow a uniform academic calendar for all the divisions. Students who will be appearing for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.

As per the information shared by the education board, the JKBOSE class 10, 11, and 12 exams for Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh divisions will be conducted simultaneously in March 2023. However, the Annual Regular Examination of hard zones or Union Territory including J&K, UT of Ladakh will take place in the month of April.

Students should also note that the results for all the divisions will be released together in the month of June.

Meanwhile, the annual private exams for UT of Jammu & Kashmir, and UT of Ladakh will be conducted in August, and the education board will release the results in October.

Further, Jammu and Kashmir board will begin the Class 10th Examination forms in the 1st week of December 2022. Meanwhile, the exam will take place from the 2nd week of March.

The examination form for classes 11, 12 needs to be submitted in December's 3rd week. Meanwhile, the education body will conduct the Annual Regular Examinations 2023 for class 12 from the 1st week of March. Board exams for class 11th will be conducted by the JKBOSE from the last week of March 2023.

The board will not release any separate date sheet for Jammu or Kashmir or Ladakh. Instead, only two date sheets will be released – for regular and for hard zones. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.