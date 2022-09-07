JKBOSE 12th Result 2022: Kargil Division Results Announced At jkbose.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The class 12th results for the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education, JKBOSE, for the Kargil division have been released for students. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- jkbose.nic.in

Candidates should note that the education board has released the results of the Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil division) exams. In order to check the results, candidates can are advised to keep their admit card with themselves as the details given on them will help them to log in and check their score cards.

Details such as registration number and roll number would be required to log in to the portal. Further, several candidates are also waiting for their JKBOSE 11th Result 2022 for Kashmir Division results. Only those candidates will be able to check their class 11th results who appeared in the JKBOSE class 11th exams.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following the given steps.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official image -- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)" -- click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of the candidates where they have to enter their details

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 12th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the result

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Once the candidate has downloaded their scorecard, they would further be able to check their name, roll number, marks, subject-wise marks, and other details. For more information, candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board.