JKBOSE 12th Result 2021 DECLARED: The candidates, who appeared for the Jammu division exams, can check their results at the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Jammu | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, which is also known as the JKBOSE, on Sunday announced the result for class 12 students for the summer zone. Candidates, who appeared for the exams, can check their results at the official website of the JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

"Congratulations to all the students who have successfully passed the JKBOSE Class 12th Annual Regular Examinations session 2021, Summer Zone, Jammu Division. My best wishes for your future endeavours. Special compliments to parents, teachers for their patience and hard work," said Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a Tweet.

Here's who the candidates can check their results:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the JKBOSE at kbose.nic.in.

Step 2) Click on the link that reads "Result of Class 12th Summer Zone 2021".

Step 3) Now the candidates are requested to enter their roll numbers and other details asked on the website.

Step 4) Click on submit and your JKBOSE Class 12 result will appear on the screen. The candidates are requested to save a printout for future reference.

The candidates can also check their results via SMS. For this, they would need to type JKBOSE12 <Roll No> on their mobile phones and send it to 5676750.

The JKBOSE class 12th exams, which were supposed to be held from April 1 to April 29, were cancelled this year in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the board declared that the results will be announced as per the candidates' performance in offline exams and internal assessment.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Board had also announced the class 10 summer zone result for the Jammu division a few days back. As per the results, the girls had outperformed the boys. While 81 per cent of girls passed the exams, the passing percentage of the boys was 75 per cent, the Jammu and Kashmir Board had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma