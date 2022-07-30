JKBOSE 11th Result 2022: Results For Jammu Division Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) declared the class 11th results for the Jammu division today (July 30). Students who appeared for the exam for the summer zone are advised to check and download the results from the official website of the education board -- Jkbose.ac.in.

The education body conducted the exam from April 20 to May 13 for the Jammu Divison. The date sheet for the JKBOSE Exam 2022 Class 11 was also released accordingly on the official website.

The education body conducted the exam for only those students who are in Jammu Division. Candidates during the exams were asked to follow Covid-19 protocol including sanitizing hands, wearing a mask, etc.

Students should note that in order to check their Jammu division class 11th results, they would require their roll number and registration number as mentioned on their admit card.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple methods.

JKBOSE 11th Class Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jkbose.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'KBOSE Class 11 Result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Click on it and enter the details asked to

Step 4: Once done, click on submit

NOTE: Download and keep a copy of the same for future use.

For more information, students are advised to check the official website of the education board.