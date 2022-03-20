New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, (JKBOSE) is likely to declare the results of the class 11 exam 2021 today (March 20). As per local media reports, the education board is expected to declare the results in a few hours. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website --- - jkbose.nic.in. Once the results are out, students can easily check and download the results from the official website.

Since the board has released the class 11 date sheet for the summer zone, it is expected that the JKBOSE 11th Result 2021 will be released today (March 20). It should be noted that the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the result declaration date. In order for students to check their results, students should have their JKBOSE roll number.

If you have also appeared for the exam, then you can check the results by following these simple steps :

JKBOSE 11th Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website of J&K Board of School Education - jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will get the class 11 results link (once the results are declared) -- click on that

Step 3: Now students need to enter their JKBOSE roll number and necessary information

Step 4: The JKBOSE 11th result will be displayed on your screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references.

It should be noted that if the board does not releases the result today, it can still be expected in a day or two. As per local media reports. As per local media reports, students can also expect updates on Jammu Divison results soon.

