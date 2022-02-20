Jammu | Jagran News Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Saturday (February 19) declared the Class 10 results for the winter zone, i.e. Jammu Division on its official website. The exams were held from November 20 to December 6, 2021.

Out of the total examinees, 14,159 were boys and 12,042 were girls, according to news agency PTI. Out of all the successful students, 830 students secured AI grade, 2,292 got A2 grade, 3,878 students B1 grade, 5,048 students B2 grade, while 4,969 candidates secured C1 grade, 1,252 C2 grade, and 10 got the D grade respectively.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their scorecards for future reference. Here's a step-by-step look at how students can check their results.

1) Visit the official website- jkbose.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the ‘JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Jammu Division' link.

3) Enter your roll number and click on the ‘view result’ tab.

4) JKBOSE Jammu Division Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

Earlier on February 16 and 8, JKBOSE had announced the Kashmir Division results of Class 10 and 12 respectively. In the 12th Science stream result, Mohammed Saheem Mir bagged the top position with 496 marks (99.2%), followed by Sanya Rasool Malik (98.4%) and Simriti Sharma who secured the second position with 98.4 percent. Five students bagged the third position with 98.2 percent. Mahira Mushtaq secured rank 1 with 85.4% in the Commerce stream followed by Arpana Devi and Mohd Sheezan who jointly secured the second position with 82.2 percent.

In the Arts stream, Shabbu Kumari became the topper with 96.6% marks, followed by Tashika Nissar and Sidra Rahman who secured the second position with 96.2 percent marks. Humeera Banoo bagged the third position with 95 percent marks.

